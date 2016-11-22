Alexander: Distribution of Gas Bill 2016 empowers Sarawak

THE passing of the Distribution of Gas Bill 2016 will see the state government rather than the federal government or Petronas having full control of the gas distribution in the state.

Ngemah assemblyman Alexander Vincent said the introduction of the Bill was timely and was part of a major initiative by the state government to have control over this very important sector.

“Gas production is one of the most important sectors that provide income to the state.

In 2014, the oil and gas sector contributed 44 per cent to the state’s economy,” he said during the debate on the second reading of the Bill in the august House yesterday.

Thus, he urged all members of the House to support the Bill, which he said was related to the devolution of power from the federal government to the state.

He pointed out that one of the important components of the Bill was the provision under Section 4 (1) and (2) for the issuance and control of licences for the distribution of gas in the state, which he said would definitely enhance the effectiveness and efficiency of the gas distribution system in the state.

Meanwhile, Repok assemblyman Dato Sri Huang Tiong Sii said once the bill is implemented, more people in Sarawak can have gas supplied directly to their homes.

At the same time, he hoped that the various industries would also use gas to reduce their costs, and the authority would put strong emphasis on the safety aspect of gas usage to prevent untoward incidents to both the supplier and user.

“I would also like to suggest that the state government request Petronas to provide sufficient gas for both domestic and industrial use, including electricity generation.”

To Piasau assemblyman Dato Sebastian Ting, the passing of the bill is a step closer to achieving phase 2 of the talks on devolution of powers, which will greatly benefit Sarawak and her people.

He hoped with the passing of the Bill, more people Sarawak and Miri in particular would involve themselves in the distribution of gas and oil as a business.