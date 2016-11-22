Aye to Supply (2017) Bill from Fatimah

THE Ministry of Welfare, Women and Community Wellbeing fully supports the Supply (2017) Bill tabled by Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Adenan Satem yesterday.

Its minister Datuk Fatimah Abdullah said the budget clearly reflects that the welfare and wellbeing of the people from all levels of society remain a priority.

“The first one is in regards to dilapidated schools, which is a major issue that has always been the subject of complaints by the community especially those in the rural areas.

“Through negotiation with the federal government, a total of 194 dilapidated rural schools will be upgraded and maintained using Industrialised Building System (IBS) in 2017,” she told reporters after Adenan tabled the Supply (2017) Bill, 2016 at the State Legislative Assembly yesterday.

In line with that, the state government through its state funds will allocate RM21 million next year to upgrade 72 dilapidated rural schools.

Such initiative will enable the number of dilapidated schools to be upgraded to be increased without being dependent on allocations from the federal government.

“In terms of the Productive Welfare Programme, those receiving assistance from the Social Welfare Department who are categorised as still productive would undergo entrepreneurship training and grants will be given for them to start their business.

“This is important in order for welfare receivers to participate in the programme which allows them to be independent and increase their income, and no longer be dependent on the monthly welfare assistance.

“This is what we are looking forward to,” she said.

On another note, Fatimah hopes that the Bill for the intervention programme to enhance students’ achievements in public exams will be approved.

“If it is approved it will enable us to conduct programmes that are beneficial to our students.

“Compared to other states in the Peninsula, the state’s achievements are still low, and this happens not only this year as it happened in previous years as well.

“The programme aims to close the gap in terms of the state and national average in public exams, even better if we could surpass it.

“As such, this programme is also important to overcome the shortage of teachers and students in Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) and Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET),” she said.