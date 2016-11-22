Bikers bear brunt in Ops Bersepadu in Miri

MIRI: Some 158 traffic summonses were issued to 92 motorists/motorcyclists during ‘Ops Bersepadu’ carried out at three locations here on Sunday.

At road checks mounted at Marina Park City, Esplanade Luak Bay and the Grand Old Lady, over 50 motorcycles were impounded under Section 60 of the Road Transport Act 1987.

The summonses issued were mainly for plate registration not following standard specification (45), motorcycles with no insurance coverage (26), modified exhaust (23) and driving without valid licence (22). Meanwhile, summonses were issued to three under-aged bikers.

“These are amongst top four traffic offences during the Ops Bersepadu held that Sunday,” said the city police chief, ACP Khoo Leng Huat.

“During the operation, 57 motorcycles were impounded for various traffic offences,” he said in a brief statement.

He said a total of 200 motorcycles were inspected during the seven-hour operation from 5pm. which involved 25 personnel.

The joint operation was carried by personnel from Miri Traffic Investigation and Enforcement Department (10), involving two Mobile Police Vehicles (MPV), three motorcycle patrol units (MPU) and 10 Police Volunteer Reserves (PVR).

During the operation, four bikers fled the scene, leaving their motorcycles by the roadside after spotting the road block at Luak Esplanade.

“I urge those motorcyclists (who fled without their motorcycles at Luak Esplanade) to come forward to the Traffic office immediately,” said Khoo.