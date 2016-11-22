Brooks Sim declared the best at college’s debate competition

KUCHING: Business administration student Brooks Sim was adjudged as the Best Debater during a recent debate tournament organised by Executive College (EC) students taking the Bachelor of Business Administration (Hons) and Bachelor of Technology (Hons) in Construction Management programmes.

According to a press release, the tournament which was held on campus was part of the students’ compulsory General Studies (MPU) subject – a pre-university qualification for private universities as required by the Ministry of Higher Education (Mohe).

Sim and Daryl Ng from the Opening Opposition team were declared as tournament champions, followed by Mimizairadinduak Samy and Chang Wen Xiang from the Opening Government team.

Meanwhile, Ngieng Seng Jing and Liu Sze Joo (Closing Government team) and Lewis Leong and Andy Yii (Closing Opposition team) tied for third.

Three local debating veterans – Quay Wei Kwang, Myrra Shaima Feroz Khan, and Albert Kamahlendra – were the adjudicators for the finals.

The tournament’s objective was to stimulate interest and encourage participation in competitive debating amongst EC students.

It also aimed to cultivate the debaters’ logical and critical thinking skills while speaking to a crowd.

Prior to the tournament, the organising committee held a debating workshop for the participants comprising students from various programmes in EC.

The tournament provided the debaters with the opportunity to improve their ability to clarify their views with reasoning and evidence.

Some of the participants were novices to debating and initially experienced anxiety when speaking to a crowd; however, they were able to boost their confidence and public speaking skills by the end of the tournament.

The event’s sponsors included Alice Music Centre, Allexcel Trading Sdn Bhd, Avenir Hair Design, Bellwood Sdn Bhd,

Bfit Fitness Gym, Brimax Enterprise, Eric Enterprise, Gim’s Burger, Howdy Grillhouse, Laigrow Holdings Sdn Bhd, OKP Services, Red Bull, Rubina Householdware Centre, Sharon Homemade, Soft Toys Shop (CityOne), T4.Tea For You, T&T Autoparts, TUGO Delivery, Yew Cafe, and more.

Both the Bachelor of Business Administration (Hons) and Bachelor of Technology (Hons) in Construction Management degrees at EC are awarded by the prestigious Infrastructure University Kuala Lumpur (IUKL).

