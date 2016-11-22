‘Budget 2017 to focus more on infrastructure, amenities’ Adenan says of Budget 2017

THE State Budget 2017 places greater emphasis on developing necessary infrastructure and amenities such as roads, drainage, telecommunication, electricity and water supply to improve quality of life and attract higher investment.

Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Adenan Satem said RM5.928 billion was proposed for development expenditure to improve connectivity, including projects such as the proposed Jalan Kuala Serupai/Kuala Tatau and Kuala Tatau bridge in Bintulu and Long Lama bridge at Batang Baram, Miri.

“Other projects are the upgrading of Jalan Datuk Stephen Yong Link in Batu Kawa, and also allocating RM100 million to kickstart the implementation of the coastal road projects,” said Adenan.

He added that RM387 million would be allocated for the proposed Assyakirin reservoir to Nyabau water treatment plant intake, Berawan water treatment plant upgrade, Dalat Phase II water supply, Sg. Asap water supply and relocation of the Kuching/Serian road pipeline in line with the state government’s intention to extend coverage of water supply to the rural population.

“In strengthening the agriculture development by assisting rural smallholders and farmers, RM229 million will be allocated for major projects such as crop (sago, rubber, paddy, coconut, fruits and herbs) industry development, oil palm plantation in Sri Aman, Sarikei and Serian and inland fishery and livestock related projects,” he said.

“A total of RM743 million will be for accelerating rural development, which will see RM500 million for rural transformation programmes and RM243 for minor rural projects,” he explained, adding that overall a total of RM2.982 billion was proposed for rural development.

On another matter, Adenan said in line with the state’s industrialisation strategy to benefit small and medium industries, a sum of RM67 million would be provided for projects such as Biovalley Satellite in Miri, Demak Laut Industrial

Park in Kuching, Sri Aman Industrial Estate, Lundu Industrial Estate and Betong Industrial Estate.

He further said the government would also undertake housing projects for the lower-income group by proposing RM66 million for construction of 1,040 ‘Rumah Mampu Milik’, 140 units of ‘Rumah Mesra Rakyat’ and 17 village extension schemes.

“We are also proposing RM95 million for human capital development projects at Pusat Pembangunan Kemahiran Sarawak (PPKS) and Kolej Laila Taib and Centres of Technical Excellence (Centex) in Kuching, Lundu and Lawas,” he added.

Adenan also proposed RM42 million for building new and replacing aged government administrative centres, offices and quarters across the state.