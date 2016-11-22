Chiew hopes passing of Bill will spur state’s economy

CHIEW Chiu Sing (DAP-Tanjung Batu) hopes the passing of the Distribution of Gas Bill, 2016 would spur the state’s economy especially the downstream industries.

He said with the passing of the bill, natural gas could be distributed right to the door step for electricity generation.

This could facilitate the generation of electricity through natural gas fuel cells and micro turbines.

“Longhouse folks will not need to buy drums and drums of diesel to generate electricity,” he said when debating on the bill tabled by Public Utilities Minister Dato Sri Dr Stephen Rundi Utom in the august House yesterday.

Chiew asked the government to disclose its plan to distribute gas to the residential, commercial and industrial sectors with the passing of the bill.

The state government should also tell Sarawakians how much natural gas Petronas would be willing to give to the state, he said. “Could the honorable minister also tell us what is the natural gas reserve at the Central Luconia region and how much of the reserve is actually suitable for use of our industries?

“It is high time that we get more gas so that we can enjoy and benefit from the gas which is just off our seashore.”

He said the state government must also take the interest of Sarawakians into account when dealing with the licensing of the distribution of gas.

Chiew also called for training to equip Sarawakians with the know-how in the natural gas industry to prepare them for research and development.