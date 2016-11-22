Chong suspended for rest of sitting for refusing to withdraw motion

KUCHING: DAP assemblyman for Kota Sentosa Chong Chieng Jen was suspended with immediate effect from attending the eight-day State Legislative Assembly sitting which began yesterday.

Speaker Datuk Amar Mohamad Asfia Awang Nasar made the ruling after Chong refused to withdraw ‘very serious allegation’ of corruption he made against Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Adenan Satem.

Chong had earlier tried to file a motion against Adenan over an alleged missing sum of RM250 million which was part of

the total of RM905,900,000 approved for minor rural projects in last year’s sitting of the assembly.

Mohamad Asfia then advised Chong to withdraw his allegation. When Chong refused, Second Finance Minister Dato Sri Wong Soon Koh moved a motion to suspend him which was seconded by Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Amar Abang Johari Tun Openg.

Speaking to reporters after the sitting was adjourned, Chong said the suspension was unexpected.

“I did not think the Speaker had the right to do that, forcing me to withdraw my motion. I’m duty-bound to protect the money of the people and to watch over the administration and use of money approved in this House.

“Rural project funds are prone to corruption and leakages. Auditor general does not have the manpower to go and check.

“I am only asking the chief minister to account for the amount. If it had not been spent, then let it be said by him. We are entitled to ask questions, it is our duty,” he said.

Chong said he will let the suspension be carried out.

“Asking me to withdraw my motion is against the principle, and as such we will not give in. If we give in because of the threat of suspension, any questions we ask in the future on money spent will be answered with suspension threat.

“My colleagues (in DAP) will continue to pose questions and supervise and check on the administration. They will continue to hold the fort for DAP,” he said.