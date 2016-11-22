Civil service promotes own website during DUN sitting

KUCHING: Many Sarawakians are not aware that the State Civil Service (SCS) has been offering both informative and interactive online services at www.sarawak.gov.my.

Apart from the usual services such as bill payment to local governments, water boards and Sesco as well as scholarship applications and repayment, there are other very ‘specific’ services such as buying of maps (under eMap), registration of pre-marital counselling and even child adoption application, State Secretary Tan Sri Datuk Amar Mohamad Morshidi Abdul Ghani told The Borneo Post yesterday.

“Our state civil services online (SCS online) is part of our SCS transformation initiative to get services online for the convenience of those who are connected to Internet. Those who do not have Internet connection can still get services over the counter or by telephone.”

To publicise this website, especially to draw attention of elected representatives, heads of departments, district officers, and residents, a SCS online exhibition has been set up at the State Legislative Assembly (DUN) building from Nov 21 to 25, in conjunction with the DUN sitting in session now until Nov 30.

Deputy State Secretary Datu Dr Sabariah Putit who was at the exhibition site said the exhibition of SCS online at the DUN building was targeted at a specific audience such as elected representatives who may not be aware of their online services.

“Once they learn about what we have to offer online, they may go back and inform their constituents,” said Sabariah.

“It is a website set up to assist Sarawakians in their daily bill payments, to check on information such as about scholarship and repayment and so on. This is already a digital era. A lot of things should be done online.”

“The website was also set up to enhance civil service delivery to the people. It is also to complement the UTC services which have been set up in Kuching, Miri and Sibu,” said Sabariah.

She stressed that the website would also be very useful for those residing in rural areas as they would be able to pay bills, submit applications or learn of new government initiatives online while cutting down travelling expenses and time.

“The website has been there since a long time ago. It has been refined and new features have been added on. For example, the Service Line has been a feature there since 1996. It is where Sarawakians can submit their complaints or express their compliments to us.”

She said the SCS is taking public feedback so seriously that a chat group has been formed by Mohamad Morshidi consisting of all heads of departments to deal with complaints.