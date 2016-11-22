CM: 6 KRAs identified to accelerate state’s socio-economic devt – Adenan

SIX key results areas (KRAs) have already been identified by the cabinet committee on Socio-Economic Transformation for the state’s initial intervention to accelerate its socio-economic development.

Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Adenan Satem said one of the KRAs was to increase investment in the industrial sector, especially in oil and gas and timber downstream industries.

“There is an urgent need to increase investment in oil and gas downstream industry and the state must have sufficient supply of oil and gas.

“In view of this, the state government will intensify our negotiation with Petronas to ensure continuous supply of oil and gas for the development of more industries in the state and will set up a special purpose vehicle (SPV) with other established oil and gas companies in the exploration of upstream oil and gas resources,” he said when tabling the second reading of the Supply (2017) Bill, 2016 at the State Legislative Assembly (DUN) at the DUN Complex here yesterday.

He pointed out that the state government was targeting to increase the number of value-added downstream timber-based industries in the state within the next five years.

“For this purpose, the state government will introduce new and refined timber industry policies to encourage more downstream activities. To begin with, RM5 million will be allocated in 2017 to establish a Timber Downstream Research & Development (R&D) Centre.

“This centre will be tasked to improve the current technologies and to develop innovations that can help to strengthen the timber-based industries in the state,” he said.

He added that the state was also targeting to have more value-added downstream activities for the non-resource sector, leveraging on the existing heavy industries in Samalaju Industrial Park, Bintulu and Matadeng, Mukah, and RM2 million would be allocated to implement these projects next year.

Apart from that, Adenan, who is also Finance Minister, said the state government was also looking into modernising and commercialising the agriculture sector as part of its KRAs.

“We will look into the overall supply chain of the agriculture industry in the state which includes revitalising and improving the local farmers agriculture products and marketing; increasing private sector investment; and commercialising research and development.”

He also said RM80 million would be allocated next year to revitalise and improve local farmers’ products and marketing which includes RM8 million for strengthening the distribution network through the setting up of collection, processing and packaging centres at Layar Station, Pertubuhan Peladang Kawasan (PPK) Lundu, Temudok Station and Individual Quick Freezing (IQF) Tarat; RM20 million to provide better accessibility between the farms and markets by developing more farm infrastructure; and RM52 million to improve production of agriculture products through the provision of agriculture incentives for planting of coconut, sago, pepper, oil palm, swiftlet farming, rehabilitation of existing orchards as well as increasing cattle production through cattle integration in oil palm estates.

Four other KRAs that have been identified include creating new growth in the services sector with an allocation of RM48 million for the development of new and diversified tourism products, attractions and events that will transform the state’s tourism industry; urban development and urban renewal which will focus on expanding the urban economy by developing the niche of Sarawak’s cities and towns.

The informal sector will be recognised as one of the economic growth factors; increasing participation in entrepreneurship through allocation of RM8.7 million for various entrepreneurship development initiatives; and environment development which will see RM15.4 million allocated for the safe closure of used dumpsites and landfills in the state for the 3R (Reduce, Reuse, Recycle) programme and RM1.5 million allocation each for the assessment of Bengoh and other water catchment areas in Sarawak as well as to drive forest management certification in the state to ensure that seven areas under the Heart of Borneo initiative are certified by 2017.