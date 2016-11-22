College student charged with secretly disposing of baby’s body

KUALA LUMPUR: A private college students pleaded guilty in the Magistrate’s Court here today to a charge of concealing a birth by secretly disposing off her baby’s body two weeks ago.

Magistrate Nur’Aminahtul Mardiah Md Nor set Dec 22 for sentencing pending the woman’s probation report.

Nurul Afiqah Mohd Rahshedi, 20, the oldest of four siblings, was charged with concealment of birth by secretly disposing of her dead son at Block B-3-7 Wahyu 2 People’s Housing Project, Jalan Sibu, Sentul here at 1.16 am last Nov 9.

The charge, under Section 318 of the Penal Code, provides an imprisonment for two years, or fine, or both.

She was allowed bail of RM5,000 in one surety pending sentencing.

Questioned by the Magistrate, Nurul Afiqah, who was unrepresented, said her parents knew about the court case today, but they were not able to attend as her father was working.

Her uncle and an aunty were in the court today.

The prosecution was conducted by deputy public prosecutor Siti Hajar Ashif. – Bernama