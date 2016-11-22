Dennis calls for setting up of rural LPG distribution centres

THE state government should look into setting up permanent distribution centres of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) gas in the interior of Sarawak with the passing of the Distribution of Gas Bill, 2016.

This was proposed by Telang Usan assemblyman Dennis Ngau who said this would enable rural folks purchase the LPS gas at a controlled price.

“The setting up of permanent distribution centres or points of LPG gas at ‘very rural towns’ such as Long Lama or Lapok will enable rural folks to buy this item at a controlled price.

“This would be a long-term effort from the government so that the people would not have to rely on subsidised LPG gas as introduced by the federal government as at times the current subsidy system may be prone to manipulation and abuse by certain individuals or companies,” he said when debating the Distribution of Gas Bill, 2016 at the 18th State Legislative Assembly (DUN) Sitting at DUN Complex yesterday.

With the passing of the Bill, Dennis believed that what the rural people could look forward to have the LPG gas sold at an affordable and controlled price.