Former youth chief and 60 leave Teras to join SPDP

BINTULU: More than 60 members of the Sebemban-Selat branch of Parti Tenaga Rakyat Sarawak (Teras) quit the party and joined Sarawak Progressive Democratic Party (SPDP) with immediate effect.

The membership forms to join SPDP were handed over to SPDP Jepak head TR Banyang Dato by Barin Medan during a simple ceremony at Rumah Endau Anting, Jalan Pesisir Pantai Jepak-Kuala Tatau yesterday.

SPDP supreme council member Sebastian Janting Takin and SPDP political chief for Bintulu parliamentary constituency and SPDP Kemena acting chief Ukar Kelayang were present to witness the event.

Prior to joining Teras, Barin was the youth chief of SPDP Jepak, vice-chairman III of SPDP Youth Exco, SPDP Jepak secretary and head of SPDP Youth and secretary for Sebemban-Selat before he decided to resign from all positions.

Barin said his comeback to SPDP was because he still loved the party and he wanted to fight for the party’s interests.

His intention to rejoin SPDP received positive response from the leaders and veterans of the party.

Meanwhile, Ukar said SPDP president Datuk Seri Tiong King Sing hoped Barin’s move would help to strengthen SPDP which needed past and present leaders to deal with the current political situation.

Ukar also said Barin’s decision to rejoin SPDP was wise and timely to reinforce the party and to further unite its grassroots members.

“His (Barin) readiness to return to SPDP certainly brings many benefits, especially in strengthening the party,” added Ukar.

He said the party is open to all including former members who have left the party to join Teras.