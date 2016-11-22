Highland vegetable, floral farms proposed in Sipitang

SINDUMIN assemblyman Datuk Ahmad Bujang has proposed to the Ministry of Agriculture and Food Industry to create a new highland vegetable and floral farm in Sipitang to cater for the domestic and international markets.

Ahmad said he had done early research with the Agriculture Department to study the feasibility of the proposal and found Kampung Ulu Bole to be a suitable site due to its cool climate.

“Compared to Kundasang, Ulu Bole is better because it is located far from urban pollution and surrounded by trees.”

Ahmad suggested that the government develop the land holistically. He said 3,000 acres of the land should be allocated for the initiative and the first phase shall cover 500 acres.

“The land cultivation aspect will be handled by the Minister of Agriculture and Food Industry and controlled by the Agriculture Department and other supporting agencies,” he said when debating the state budget during the State Legislative Assembly sitting here yesterday.

He proposed that the government provide the basic infrastructure such as roads, irrigation system and electricity at the initial stage in order to meet sustainable agriculture practices that would be accepted by international vegetables and flowers exporters.

Ahmad said participants who were interested to become modern farmers would subsequently be selected among the residents of Sipitang.

“I believe this project will generate good income for the participants and the state government in the next two years,” he said.

On another note, he proposed to the State Water Department to adopt ‘service first pay later’ scheme to allow villagers to pay their piped water connection fees in instalments.

He said the government had spent millions in building water treatment plants and setting up pipes to supply treated water to the people but many villagers still did not benefit from the facilities because they could not afford the water connection fees.

Ahmad also suggested to the government to have another Muslim or non-Muslim district chief in areas where there were approximately equal number of Muslim and non-Muslim population as a Muslim district chief might struggle to understand the customs of the other race and vice versa.