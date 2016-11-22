Interactive 3D art museum now open

Visitors interact with a 3D display of ‘Ais Kacang’. A visitor posing in front of the interactive 3D art piece called ‘Legendary Bujang Senang’. A visitor sitting on top of a strategically positioned bicycle in front of the interactive 3D image of the Main Bazaar. An orangutan appears to be giving a helping hand to a visitor in this interactive 3D art display.

KUCHING: The Borneo House Museum (BHM) – an interactive 3D art and educational museum with a floor area of more than 12,500 sq ft – is now open to the public.

“The museum’s interactive displays bring Sarawak’s nature, culture, heritage and food to life and sets the stage for a walk through the heart of Sarawak and Borneo,” BHM said through a press statement yesterday.

The museum has four zones, namely Sarawak’s Nature; Old Sarawak; Sarawak Today and; Sarawak Iconic Food.

“All art pieces on display are the combined effort of carefully selected Sarawakian artists with great talent. Each art piece on display carries a storyline to make your tour informative and educational. The museum is where everyone can become an actor, director and photographer,” BHM stressed.

The museum is located at No. 1, Jalan Batu 6 and 7, Penrissen, 93250 Kuching. It can be reached at 082-622968 and 082-454232 (fax) or via email (borneohousemuseum@gmail.com). Alternatively, visit www.facebook.com/tbhmsb.