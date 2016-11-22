Julau Pi1M helps promote ‘special’ handicraft products

Julau MP Datuk Joseph Salang (right) with Jailani in front of the glass case displaying products by Julau PDK trainees at Julau Pi1M earlier this month. Stella (right) promotes the products by PDK Julau during an event in Julau recently.

SIBU: Those with physical and learning disabilities are selling their handicraft products, which will also be promoted online soon, at Julau 1Malaysia Internet Centre (Pi1M).

The handicrafts, produced by trainees at Julau Community Rehabilitation Centre (PDK), include woven baskets, pencil cases, cloth bags, key chains and pillow cases priced from RM4 onwards.

Julau PDK supervisor Stella Paulus said the joint effort started last year after Julau Pi1M supervisor Korina Wilson Mergi offered to display the handicrafts at the centre.

“She came to our place last year and suggested that Julau Pi1M assist by promoting our products to users and visitors at the internet centre.

“We agreed because it would help the trainees and our centre to make more handicraft sales,” Stella told The Borneo Post yesterday.

Proceeds from the sale will go to the centre to buy handicraft materials and given to the trainees, she said, adding that currently 36 trainees are at the centre.

Korina said Julau Pi1M would also help to promote the products online and she was in the process of gathering materials for the purpose.

“The main objective is to promote local products and there are already interested individuals from outside Julau who have contacted me via social media to find out more about the handicrafts,” she said.

Meanwhile, Deputy Minister of Communication and Multimedia Datuk Jailani Johari who visited Julau Pi1M on Nov 5 commended the centre for their noble effort to help the disabled.

Those interested to buy the handicrafts can contact PDK Julau at 084-734057 or visit PDK Julau Facebook.