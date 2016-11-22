KGM teen golfers shine at amateur tourney

Beng Keat accepting the trophy from Dr Chan as Pui looks on Lorna presenting Mirabel with her trophy as (from left) Marilyn, Eliza Mae, Almas Syadwanie and Gertrude look on. Rozaimi (second left) in a photo-call with (from left) Pui, Dr Chan and Tang.

MIRI: Teenagers Lim Beng Keat and Mirabel Ting Ern Hu emerged as 54-hole gross winners of the 28th KGM Amateur Open Golf Championships on Sunday.

Sixteen-year-old Beng Kiat took home the Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Dr George Chan Hong Nam Trophy after topping the men’s category while 11-year-old Mirabel lifted the Datin Patinggi Puan Sri Datuk Lorna Enan Muloon Chan Challenge Trophy for the women’s event.

Both champions are attached to the KGM (Miri Golf Club) junior development programme.

The three-day tournament also saw Rozaimi Ahmad of Pantai Mentiri Golf Club Brunei pocketing RM260,000 for his ‘hole-in-one’ feat.

Cash prizes for the tournament were sponsored by KGM president Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Dr George Chan, KGM captain Ivan Pui and Thomas Tang. Other major sponsors were KGM members Hoan Kee Hock and Datuk James Ling.

Finishing behind Beng Kiat (in order) were Nordin Yahya (Royal Kedah), Mohamad Lokman Mustaffa of (KGS), Malcolm Ting (KGM), Safarrudin Abidin (Sandakan Golf Club), Lai Suan Loong (Panaga Golf Club), Park Sang Ho (Sabah Golf and Country Club), Lee Ka Tung (Sibu Golf Club) and S Kumaraesan (KGM).

Placing second to fourth in the women’s category were Eliza Mae Kho (KGM), Almas Syadwanie Khamis (Brunei Darussalam Golf Association) and Gertrude Lee (KGS).

In the 36-hole event, Tracy Yong Sze Fern of Labuan International Golf Club and KGM’s Lydia Huong topped the women’s event while KGM golfers Philip Saging, Kunjin Sandhu and Timothy Tang were the top three for the men.

In the invitational event, Michael Tang was the men’s winner followed by Kuan Shang Mi, Dato’ Alexander Maiyor, ASP James Jok, Esaw Mikir, Yong Foo Lian, Wong Tin Poh and Wong Tiong Hee.

The women’s champion was Teo Ai Hung followed by Gemma Thomas, Eni Paran and Wong Leh Ting.

Over 200 amateur golfers including 40 from Brunei took part in the championships.

Also present during the prize presentation yesterday were Mulu assemblyman Datuk Gerawat Gala, Miri Resident Antonio Kahti Galis, Datuk Ding Lian Cheon, Dr Philip Raja and KGM woman captain Marilyn Raja.