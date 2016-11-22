Krokop 8 childcare centre personnel learn more about fire safety during course

MIRI: A total of 38 childcare providers from the Champs Education Centre in Krokop 8 here gained more knowledge about basic fire safety and emergency procedures during a course conducted at the nursery premises on Sunday.

The programme, organised by Miri Zone 6 Fire and Rescue Department in collaboration with the Association of Registered Childcare Providers of Miri, was facilitated by senior Fire and Rescue officer II Henry Jugah.

There were two sessions being run – the first was a talk on basic fire safety by Henry, followed by a comprehensive explanation on the function of a fire extinguisher and a demonstration of its proper usage.

The second session had Henry and his men conducting a slightly larger-scale demonstration on the recommended procedures and response before, during and after a fire emergency – using the nursery premises as they re-enacted a scene of the incident.

In addition, the firefighters also conducted a mini exhibition on their gears and equipment.