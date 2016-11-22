Limbang footballers continue winning streak

LIMBANG: Limbang hammered Bintulu 3-0 at Limbang Sorts Complex on Sunday to remain group leaders in the Liga Bola Sepak Rakyat (LBR).

The home team controlled the match from the first whistle to chalk up four consecutive victories so far.

Limbang Football Association (LFA) deputy president Alidiin@Brahim Tawar said his team was looking forward to the knock-out stage with the aim to continue their unbeaten streak.

“Our main target to continue our winning streak beyond Group (sic) to progress to next round,” he said after the match.

Among those present at the match were LFA secretary-general and Limbang team manager Abdul Ajis Kon Mohd Ghazali, Limbang team coach Bulhaji Wahab, scouting Sarawak President Cup coach Safri Amit and Bintulu team coach Sahran Samat.

Alidin also expressed the hope that some of his players could don the state jersey one day.

He commended the LFA management and the Limbang team for their commitment and competitive spirit to retain their title with a blend of experienced players and new blood.

“The experience of playing in LBR 2015 is an advantage for them to continue chasing more honours on the back of strong discipline and fighting spirit,” he said.