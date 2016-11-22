Sabah 

MACC arrests Fed govt agency director, two contractors for corruption

LABUAN: The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission yesterday confirmed it has arrested a director of a federal government agency and two contractors to assist in the investigation into a case of abuse of power and bribery here.

An MACC source said the 59-year-old director was arrested at the Putrajaya MACC head office at 11.50am while the two other suspects, in their 40s, who were contactors from the same company, were arrested at the Labuan MACC head office at 6.30pm.

The arrest of the director was confirmed by MACC deputy chief commissioner (operations) Datuk Azam Baki.

The source said the MACC has frozen 12 bank accounts of the director and members of his family which had a total of RM889,000 believed to be part of the alleged millions of ringgit garnered through corruption.

It said the MACC would attempt to trace other bank accounts of the suspect because it is believed the money could have been moved elsewhere.

The source said the MACC would apply to remand all the suspects for further investigation, at the Labuan Magistrate’s Court today. – Bernama

 

