Malaysian involved in kidnap claim baseless – rep

KOTA KINABALU: The claim by Moro National Liberation Front (MNLF) chairman Nur Misuari that a Malaysian was involved in the Sipadan kidnapping in 2000 is baseless, said Senallang assemblyman Datuk Seri Nasir Tun Hj Sakaran.

Nasir said the Abu Sayyaf were identified as suspects of the Sipadan kidnapping at an early stage and no local was involved.

“Perhaps Nur Misuari was seeking fame and therefore made up the story of a Malaysian’s involvement in the kidnapping.

“The allegation is baseless,” Nasir said in response to Tamparuli assemblyman Datuk Wilfred Bumburing who raised the issue when the former was debating the state budget in the State Legislative Assembly sitting here yesterday.

In April 2000, 10 Malaysians and 11 foreigners were kidnapped by armed groups in Sipadan, Sabah.

Nonetheless, Nasir did agree with Bumburing that the people should also join the effort to ensure security in the east coast.

Meanwhile, Sri Tanjong assemblyman Chan Foong Hin pointed out that the fishermen association had recently suggested to station Eastern Sabah Security Command (ESSCom) personnel on fishing boats, considering that kidnappers have now shifted their target from tourists to fishermen.

Chan also suggested that fishermen be allowed to apply for firearms licence to defend themselves, to which State Assembly Speaker Datuk Syed Abas Syed Ali said the proposal should be directed to ESSCom.

Nasir said ESSCom personnel were now stationed in resorts and tourism spots in Semporna, including Kapalai, Mataking and Singgahmata.

As for fishermen, Nasir said the Automatic Identification System (AIS) device was installed on fishing boats to track their whereabouts.

He said fishermen should also cooperate with the security forces so that their position at sea could be tracked.

In his debate speech, Nasir said ESSCom has greatly strengthened security in the east coast of Sabah.

“Since 2014 till May this year, a total of 15 kidnapping attempts have been thwarted in the Eastern Sabah Security Zone (ESSZone),” he said.

He also welcomed the Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte’s decision to allow Malaysian security to pursue kidnappers and militants into Philippine waters, saying that the move would bring positive impact to regional security especially to Malaysia, Philippines and Indonesia that shared maritime borders.

Nasir added that the next step was to carry out joint operations and trainings by security forces.