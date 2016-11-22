Man dies in head-on collision with lorry

BEAUFORT: A 39-year-old man died after the car he was driving was involved in a head-on-collision with a lorry, yesterday morning.

Epol Akiw who was driving a Honda City was believed to have lost control of the vehicle while driving along Jalan Beaufort-Menumbuk from Kuala Penyu heading towards Beaufort.

The vehicle skidded and accidentally went into the opposite lane, hitting an oncoming lorry carrying eight passengers.

The Honda City driver died on the spot due to serious injuries to the head and body, while the lorry driver escaped with minor injuries. One of its passengers suffered two broken ribs, while the other seven, also escaped with minor injuries.

District police chief Deputy Superintendent Azmir Abd Razak said the case was being classified under Section 41 (1) of the Road Transport Act 1987.