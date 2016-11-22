Marudi rural health services project draws 300 people

The Lions also donated three wheelchairs to these individuals with disability during the programme in Marudi. Yong (front, fifth right) with participants of the project.

MARUDI: Some 300 people from here and the nearby Iban villages took part in a rural community services project conducted by various Lions Clubs and other associations at Baram Civic Centre on Sunday.

In his welcoming speech, Miri Lions Club chairman Peter Yong – who was also the event organising chairman – expressed his gratitude to the organisations involved as well as the local folk for taking some time off to support the project.

“As you know, the rural community services project is our annual event in which we, the Lions, demonstrate love and care for those residing in remote areas as they are mostly deprived of the special attention with regard to health or medical facilities.

“Thus, the various Lions Clubs in collaboration with Marudi Hospital, Miri Hospital, Sarawak Society for the Blind – Miri branch, and Miri Qiqong Association are holding this meaningful project for the underprivileged folk, where we deliver to them medical treatment and consultations. Through this initiative, we strive to help lessen their burden and the time taken for them to travel to and from Miri.”

Among the services available were eye and cataract screening, blood glucose tests, blood pressure checks, diabetes screening, pap smear tests and dental checks, as well as haircuts and donations of storybooks.

Leo Club members were present to render their assistance to the folk.