National budget allocation for Sarawak ‘barely sufficient’ — Adenan

IN his budget speech at the State Legislative Assembly (DUN) yesterday, Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Adenan Satem termed the allocation for Sarawak under the National Budget 2017 as ‘barely sufficient’.

The Chief Minister said this was because Sarawak “is very much in need of the federal helping hand in granting our state much more annual allocation to enable us to catch up in our development with those in Peninsular Malaysia.”

He also said the state needed more federal funding to help narrow the development gap between the urban and rural areas.

“Let me reiterate that it is critically important that the federal government must grant the state more funding to fund the much needed infrastructural projects such as roads, bridges, wharves and jetties, drainage, utilities, basic rural facilities and amenities, facilities for education and medical services as well as allocation to assist our farmers, livestock breeders and fishermen in the rural areas.

“Taking into consideration the state’s vast geographical area, the huge development disparity between Sarawak and Peninsular Malaysia as well as the vast development gap between our urban and rural areas, the 2017 allocation under the National Budget to the state is barely sufficient. It is just not enough!” he said when tabling the Supply (2017) Bill, 2016 at the State Legislative Assembly.

Adenan, also state BN chairman, asserted that the federal government had the responsibility to provide public facilities and infrastructure for Sarawak to be on par with Peninsular Malaysia.

“Sarawak should not be left behind.

“We also want Sarawak to have the same facilities as enjoyed by those in Peninsular Malaysia,” he said.