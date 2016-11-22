Nov 24 decision for Chin’s judicial review application against EC

KUALA LUMPUR: The High Court here today set Nov 24 for decision on activist Maria Chin Abdullah’s judicial review application against the Election Commission.

The applicant is challenging the EC’s proposed redelineation of parliamentary constituency Petaling Jaya Utara.

Justice Azizul Azmi Adnan set the date after hearing submissions from both Chin’s lawyer Syahredzan Johan and senior federal counsel Datuk Amarjeet Singh who acted for the EC.

Amarjeet in his submission said EC was at the present stage, still in the process of negotiation, that the final decision would be made by the Dewan Rakyat.

Syahredzan in his submission stressed that the issue could be decided by the court.

Chin who is also Coalition for Clean and Fair Elections (Bersih 2.0) steering committee chairman filed the appplication through Messrs RamRais & Partners on Oct 10.

She is seeking to overturn EC’s decision or action to issue a notice of recommendation for the proposed redelineation of federal and state electoral boundaries.

She is also seeking a declaration that the electoral boundary redelineation process or proceeding began by EC through the notice was null and void. – Bernama