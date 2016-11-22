Over 50 in Miri attend MILO Champions Clinic

Stephanie and her daughter Emiliana Lim (second right) with coaches and participants at the clinic. Futsal training in progress. Participants warming up for the basketball session

MIRI: Sports can not only contribute to children’s physical health but also their emotional development and discipline.

Stephanie Hamidah’s eleven year old daughter Emiliana Dayang is keen in basketball but her school does not have the facility for it. So she joined netball instead.

“I always encourage her to be involved in any of the sports that she likes and when the school offered her to register for the MILO Champions Clinic, I did not hesitate to enroll her.

“She enjoys sport so much and I think she gets it from her grandfather in Marudi who is an avid sportsman,” Stephanie told The Borneo Post at the basketball clinic last Saturday.

She is impressed with how sports has made her daughter more disciplined.

Emiliana herself said she is now more mindful of her eating habits and able to manage her time more wisely.

“I am more aware of the importance of being healthy and playing basketball makes me happy too,” she noted, adding that she will have to balance her sports activities with her academic work to prepare for her UPSR next year.

The MILO Champions Clinic was held for the first time in Miri and 52 children aged 7-11 took the opportunity to explore basketball and futsal in a fun, affordable and safe environment under the guidance of experienced and qualified coaches.

According to MILO Sport Marketing assistant manager Kerwin Lim, the clinic offers youngsters a chance to learn and pick up different sports.

“We aim to pique their interest in sports especially during school holidays so that they may beat the sedentary lifestyle and be actively engaged to start inculcating, not only a healthier routine, but all the life lessons and values that can be gained from sports.

“We had to do the selection based on first-come-first-served basis (after online registration) as it has been really overwhelming. The reason for this limited participation is because we want the coaches to be able to focus on these children more.

Started on 21 Oct, the sports clinic was held over eight sessions and ended on Nov 20.

The participants were coached by homegrown coaches. Among them were Idham Khalid, a former national junior basketball player, and Elizabeth Oyau, former National SEA Games footballer.

The clinic also emphasised parental presence and support during their children’s sport sessions. They were engaged with talks on the sidelines led by the coaches, child psychologists as well as a nutritionist from Nestle to underline the importance of their support in unlocking their children’s potential.

“Sport is about pushing the limits and being disciplined. In order to achieve any form of success in life, children need to learn from their own experiences and how to push forward in times of failure, and what better to learn, than through sports,” Lim added.