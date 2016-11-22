PBB grassroots want Rosey to head Bekenu branch

MIRI: The PBB grassroots want to see Assistant Minister for Solidarity and Bekenu assemblywoman Rosey Yunus be appointed the party’s Bekenu chief at its triennial general meeting (TGM) in 2018.

PBB Bekenu member Hasnan Ahmad, 50, said Rosey was a Barisan Nasional (BN) direct candidate in the May 7 state election this year and has just been accepted into PBB – the state BN backbone party.

“She has proven herself as a hardworking assistant minister and a ‘wakil rakyat’ (elected representative) to all races in Bekenu. She is well-known among the Bekenu constituents – from the urban folk down to the grassroots and rural communities.

“This is why she will be the perfect candidate to be in charge of PBB Bekenu,” he told The Borneo Post yesterday.

Sharing the same sentiment, another PBB member Faizal Mohamad, 29, hoped that members of PBB Bekenu would accept openly the decision by the party’s leaders to bring in Rosey into PBB.

“It is a move slated for strengthening the PBB in northern Sarawak. YB Rosey is a very approachable ‘wakil rakyat’ and she can be seen at almost every events and programmes in Bekenu – visiting the villagers, meeting the grassroots and officiating at ceremonies, for example – despite having to rush back to Kuching after that to perform her duties as an assistant minister.

“We, the PBB grassroots, hope that the present PBB Bekenu committee could give way to Rosey for her to lead the branch so that she can coordinate the work smoothly in bringing more projects and developments to the constituency,” he said.

Rosey is a two-term Bekenu assemblywoman. Previously, she was with SPDP before joining Parti Tenaga Rakyat Sarawak (Teras).