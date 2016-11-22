Peeping Tom caretaker pays dearly

PETALING JAYA: A caretaker of a public toilet was today sentenced to two days jail and fined RM1,500 or two months jail in default by the Magistrate’s Court here for peeping at a woman there.

Magistrate Salamiah Salleh handed down the punishment to Azmi Maliki, 49, who pleaded guilty to committing the offence on the 23-year-old woman at the public toilet in Taman Paramount, Jalan 20/19, Seapark, here at 8.50am on Nov 10.

The court ordered the jail sentence to run from today. He was liable to be jailed up to five years or fined or both.

Deputy public prosecutor Khairul Aisamuddin Abdul Rahman had urged the court to impose a deterrent sentence saying the accused was a mature person and should be showing good conduct.

The accused, who was unrepresented, however, pleaded for a lenient sentence saying that he regretted his action and wanted to repent.

According to the facts, the victim was unaware of the deed but a fellow user knocked on her cubicle door to tell her that the accused was peeping at her.

Azmi tried to scoot off when he realised that he was caught but was apprehended by members of the public and handed over to the police. – Bernama