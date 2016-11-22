Police conduct 18 anti-illegal gambling raids across nine districts

Police personnel at one of the premises believed to be running illegal online gambling. Police also recovered dead cockerels during the raid on a cockfighting pit in Miri.

KUCHING: Eighteen raids against illegal gambling activities were conducted by police across nine districts in the state last week.

State CID chief Datuk Dev Kumar said the activities included unauthorised sale of four-digit (4D) forecast numbers, illegal online gambling and cock-fighting. The statewide operation, running from Nov 12 to 19, was conducted by CID personnel from the state police headquarters together with police personnel from the districts.

“The state CID conducted four raids, Padawan police three raids, while Kuching, Miri and Serian each conducted two raids. The police in Bintulu, Limbang, Kota Samarahan, Sri Aman and Mukah each conducted one raid,” he said in a statement yesterday.

Dev Kumar said as a result of the raids, 32 individuals – including nine women and two foreigners – aged between 17 and 74 were arrested for alleged involvement in these illegal activities.

“Cash amounting to RM4,926 were also seized during the raid, in adition to various items such as portable printers, mobile phones, calculators, betting ledgers and slips.

“Specifically, four raids against online gambling on Bintulu, Serian and Sri Aman resulted in the arrest of 11 individuals and a seizure of 31 tablet computers that had been converted for online gambling,” he said, adding that the raids were conducted on various locations including shoplots, five-footways, a private residence and a site in Miri that had been turned into a cockfighting pit.