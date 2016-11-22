Power outage at State Legislative Assembly

KOTA KINABALU: The State Legislative Assembly experienced a prolonged power outage that started in the morning right up to 3.50pm yesterday.

According to Public Works Department director Datuk Amrullah Kamal after the resumption of power supply yesterday, the cause of the power outage was probably due to an overload and normal short circuit.

He said that they would look into the problem once the assembly has concluded for the day.

“We will look into the entire wiring system,” he said.

He added that they were not able to check the entire wiring system during the day because it would mean shutting everything down.

“Luckily the chamber was not affected by the power outage,” he said.

Two mobile sets were deployed by Sabah Electricity Sdn Bhd (SESB) to counter the problem yesterday.