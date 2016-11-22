Rep hopes Bill will address urban-rural gas price gap

A BARISAN Nasional (BN) backbencher expressed the hope that the issue of cooking gas being sold at higher prices in rural areas would be better addressed with the passing of the Distribution of Gas Bill 2016 yesterday.

Snowdan Lawan (BN-Balai Ringin) said he supported the Bill because it would ensure that the people of Sarawak would benefit from its status as the largest contributor of gas in the nation.

“The distribution of gas in Sarawak was a sensitive issue previously. This is due to the gas distribution in rural Sarawak being sold at higher prices and some parts in Sarawak, there are complaints that the distributions of gas to some interior of Sarawak are controlled by criminal elements. This report, although cannot be verified, is something that needs to be taken seriously.

“The Bill would enable the government to control and fairly distribute gas to throughout the state,” he told the august House when debating the Bill.

With the recent hike in consumer prices in the countries due to inflation and other factors, Snowdan commended the state government under the leadership of Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Adenan Satem for doing a great job in introducing this Bill to the august House.

He hoped that with the passing of the Bill, consumers would benefit from the proper distribution of gas.

He explained this was because the price of gas supply to the consumer would be cheaper due to the lower cost of transporting the gas from one area to another using the proper gas pipeline from its main source to the end-users.

The passing of the Bill would also create new jobs as the construction of a gas pipelines would commence soon, and a lot of major works would be carried out, Snowdan added.