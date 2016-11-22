Rep: Let NGOs use abandoned govt quarters

BAU: Government quarters that are dilapidated and abandoned should be repaired and restored to be used by non-governmental organisations (NGOs) in carrying out their activities, says Tasik Biru assemblyman Dato Henry Harry Jinep.

“There are a lot of government quarters here that are not being utilised. For that reason, I have allocated funds to renovate these quarters to be used by NGOs for their respective activities.

“This is a better option compared to opting for new buildings which is costly,” he said when officiating at the Sarawak Single Mothers Association (Pitsa) Bau Branch dinner held at Westgate Inn, Tondong, near here yesterday.

Henry also approved the use of one of such quarters which is under renovation by Pitsa Bau Branch after it is repaired.

The Tasik Biru assemblyman later announced RM5,000 grant for Pitsa Bau Branch to open an account next year to facilitate its registration with the Registrar of Societies (ROS).