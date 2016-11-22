RM31.4 mln for schools, non-Islamic religious bodies

KOTA KINABALU: The Sabah government has allocated RM31,398,000 for schools and non-Islamic religious bodies in the West Coast South and Lower Interior region of Sabah.

Chief Minister Datuk Seri Musa Haji Aman said during the handing over of the 2016 financial assistance to schools and non-Islamic religious bodies yesterday that of the sum, RM14,452,000 would be for schools, including Chinese independent and mission schools and kindergartens.

The allocation for non-Islamic religious bodies such as churches, Chinese temples, Hindu and Sikh places of worship totalled RM16,946,000.

Of the amount disbursed to non-Islamic religious bodies in Sabah, RM11,836,000 is allocated to churches; RM4,825,000 to Chinese temples and RM285,000 to Hindu and Sikh temples, he said.

In terms of disbursement to schools, independent Chinese schools will receive RM3.15 million; national-type secondary schools or Sekolah Menengah Jenis Kebangsaan are allocated RM2.1 million; national primary and secondary schools (Sekolah Rendah Kebangsaan/Sekolah Menengah Kebangsaan) will get RM2.08 million and the largest sum of RM6.4 million is allocated to Chinese medium national-type schools (Sekolah Jenis Kebangsaan Cina). Kindergartens will receive RM485,000 and private mission schools are being allocated RM220,000.

“The total sum for both schools and non-Islamic religious bodies for West Coast South is RM17,127,000; for the Lower Interior region, the total to be disbursed is RM1,455,000,” he said.

He added that a total of 567 places of worship and schools in Sabah will benefit from the grant.

“I wish to state here that the Sabah Government will continue to assist non-Islamic religious bodies and schools as we have done over the years. Our records show that RM171,107,180 has been disbursed to non-Islamic religious bodies in Sabah since 2004, and RM131,443,019 was allocated to schools,” he said.

He said that based on the feedback received, the past allocations were efficiently used and have allowed places of worship and schools to make repairs, extensions and to purchase items.

“We acknowledge that we cannot meet requests for the total sum schools and religious bodies have requested, but let me assure you we have done our very best to allocate what we can. Due to prudent financial management, the Sabah State Government has been able to steadily increase this annual allocation,” he said.

He said that although socio-economic programmes require funds, the State Government will continue to assist schools.

“The BN government pays serious attention to education development, and we are also constantly striving to bridge the gap when it comes to facilities in urban and rural areas. We are aware that some schools in remote locations need better facilities, and infrastructure such as roads. We constantly work with the federal government in particular the Ministry of Education, to seek solutions to improve facilities that will make teaching and learning more effective, and with that boost the standard of education in Sabah,” he said.

He also said that the large allocation for non-Islamic religious bodies is reflective of the government’s commitment in upholding religious freedom.

“There is no discrimination and it is my hope that all parties act responsibly when discussing issues related to religion and the rights of all citizens as enshrined in the Federal Constitution. Along with Islamic bodies, you play an important role in promoting positive values in society,” he said.