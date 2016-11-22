RM329.8 mln for rural transformation programmes

THE state government will be allocating RM329.8 million to implement various programmes and projects under the state’s rural transformation initiatives aimed at addressing the poor state of affairs and lack of basic infrastructure and social amenities in Sarawak’s rural areas.

Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Adenan Satem said this amount was to complement what the federal government had allocated for the various intervention programmes and projects.

“A large portion of our rural population has been waiting for too long for basic infrastructure and amenities including roads, schools, clinics, treated water and electricity supply. Without any drastic measures, the situation will persist and deprive the rural community from enjoying the comforts and convenience available in the urban areas.

“As such, the state government has formulated a rural transformation plan which aims to address the situation where new strategies, unconventional approaches and out-of-the-box solutions are encapsulated in the rural transformation plan,” he said when tabling the second reading of the Supply (2017) Bill, 2016 at the State Legislative Assembly (DUN) here yesterday.

Adenan, who is Finance Minister, also disclosed the key transformation measures which the state government planned to put in place next year and beyond, including allocating RM100 million to implement 124 flash flood drain and road improvement projects in 112 flood-prone areas; allocating RM1.5 million to deal with land matters for communities affected by hydro projects as well as improving road access to rural settlements.

“The state government has also successfully negotiated that 194 dilapidated rural schools will be upgraded and maintained by the federal government in 2017 which will benefit 48,000 students.

“In addition to this, the state government will allocate RM21 million in 2017 to upgrade 72 dilapidated rural schools,” he said, adding that the government will also undertake to fast track the upgrading and construction of dilapidated rural schools using the Industrialised Building System (IBS).

He pointed out that other transformation measures to be implemented from next year would be the establishment of 15 travelling-doctor teams covering 64 rural clinics which are not served by medical officers.

“One cluster clinic system at Klinik Kesihatan Long Lama will be established. This cluster clinic will serve 15 nearby clinics benefiting 35,000 people,” he remarked, noting that the state government will allocate RM2.8 million in 2017 for these purposes.

On rural water supply, Adenan said at present 114,000 rural households were not provided with treated water supply.

“To address this, the state government will implement various intervention initiatives through the construction of sub-main and communication projects, renewal of pipelines, retrofitting of treatment plants and reservoirs.

“The state government will also introduce new approach in addressing this problem through the implementation of Sarawak Alternative Rural Water Supply (Sawas) which is specifically designed to benefit areas that could not be connected to the water mains,” he said, adding that the state government will allocate RM106 million for these purposes next year.