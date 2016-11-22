Room for improvement in Tanjung Manis Port

KUCHING: The Auditor-General cited room for improvement in upgrade works at Tanjung Manis Port under the purview of the Sarawak Timber Industry Development Corporation (STIDC) as delays could impinge on adequate port facilities to the central region.

The existing Tanjung Manis Port occupying 6.76 acres was constructed by Rajang Port Authority (RPA) in 1997 at a cost of RM75 million. In February 2009, Sarawak Timber Industry Development Corporation (STIDC) through its subsidiary Tanjung Manis Integrated Port Sdn Bhd (TMP), was appointed by the Sarawak State Government to take over the port operations from RPA.

This port provides various facilities and services in berthing/unberthing of vessel, container handling, storage and transport of containers between Tanjung Manis and Sibu as well as providing supply of facility for refrigerated containers in addition to handling of cargoes.

According to the Auditor General Report (Series 2) released yesterday, the upgrade works were necessary as Tanjung Manis’ existing port with wharf length of 200 meters is only capable of catering for an annual throughput of 50,000 twenty-foot equivalent units (TEUs) with no facilities for handling of bulk cargo.

In addition, its berthing capacity is limited to only one vessel at any one time. With the increased trend in container throughput at the Tanjung Manis Port, TMP is under pressure to refurbish the existing port facilities to avoid congestion and to operate as a full-fledged port.

“The Ministry of Infrastructure Development and Communication of Sarawak had previously submitted a proposal to the State Council for the refurbishment and improvement of Tanjung Manis Port back in June 2012,” it detailled in its synopsis.

“On September 20, 2012, the state government approved the proposed project costing RM88 million which will be implemented on a deferred payment basis. This project was implemented on March 13, 2013 and a Certificate of Practical Completion (CPC) was issued on December 3, 2015.”

The audit conducted between March to June this year found that the construction and monitoring aspects of the refurbishment and improvement of Tanjung Manis Port were generally satisfactory.

However, the Auditor-General highlighted several issues that need to be further improved such as weak project management, management of procurement being less satisfactory as well as delays in finalisation of the project financing.

“To improve the weaknesses raised in this report and to avoid further recurrence of weaknesess in other projects, it is recommended that STIDC and its consultants must ensure the accuracy of the scope of work to avoid changes and additional work which affect the schedule of project implementation,” it suggested.

“STIDC should also comply with the existing government procurement procedures and ensure projects implemented comply with the procedures and obtain prior approval from the state government.

“STIDC should conclude the soft loan agreement in order to avoid financial implications to Tanjung Manis Port Authority.”