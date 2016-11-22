S4S holds protest against decision not to table motion on MA63

KUCHING: Sarawak For Sarawakians (S4S) yesterday morning held a peaceful gathering along the Kuching Waterfront to protest against Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Adenan Satem’s decision not to table a motion in the State Legislative Assembly (DUN) to pursue the demand for the reinstatement of the state’s rights and powers as spelt out in the Malaysia Agreement 1963 (MA63).

Almost 500 supporters and sympathisers of S4S were seen holding placards expressing their dissatisfaction against the state government for the delay and inability to address pressing issues related to MA63.

Coming mostly from Serian, Kuching and KotSamarahan, the participants came in eight 40-seater buses and several chartered vans.

In a telephone conversation, S4S de facto leader Peter John Jaban said it is necessary that the motion be tabled in the DUN, stressing that when discussions on the matter are recorded in the Hansard, it (motion) entrenches the requests of all fellow Sarawakians and not of a single person or one group.

“Once it is embedded in the Hansard, even the successor of YAB CM (Adenan) will have something solid to fall back on if eventually talks between him (Adenan) and Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Tun Razak over devolution of power fail,” he pointed out.

Adenan had on several occasions said he would table the motion to demand for the state’s rights and powers in the DUN.

However, last week he decided not to do so, saying that Najib was now accommodative towards Sarawak.

Many observers believe that Adenan is opting for a non-confrontational approach first and foremost in this matter.