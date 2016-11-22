Sarawak 

S4S holds protest against decision not to table motion on MA63

Peaceful gathering of S4S protesters along the Kuching Waterfront. — Photo courtesy of S4S

Peaceful gathering of S4S protesters along the Kuching Waterfront. — Photo courtesy of S4S

KUCHING: Sarawak For Sarawakians (S4S) yesterday morning held a peaceful gathering along the Kuching Waterfront to protest against Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Adenan Satem’s decision not to table a motion in the State Legislative Assembly (DUN) to pursue the demand for the reinstatement of the state’s rights and powers as spelt out in the Malaysia Agreement 1963 (MA63).

Almost 500 supporters and sympathisers of S4S were seen holding placards expressing their dissatisfaction against the state government for the delay and inability to address pressing issues related to MA63.

Coming mostly from Serian, Kuching and KotSamarahan, the participants came in eight 40-seater buses and several chartered vans.

In a telephone conversation, S4S de facto leader Peter John Jaban said it is necessary that the motion  be tabled  in  the  DUN, stressing that when discussions on the matter are recorded in the Hansard, it (motion) entrenches the requests of all fellow  Sarawakians and not of a single person or one group.

“Once it is embedded in the Hansard, even the successor of YAB CM (Adenan) will have something solid to fall back on if eventually talks between him (Adenan) and Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Tun Razak over devolution of power fail,” he pointed out.

Adenan had on several occasions  said  he would table the motion to demand for the state’s rights and powers in the DUN.

However, last week he decided not to do so, saying that Najib was now accommodative towards Sarawak.

Many observers believe that Adenan is opting for a non-confrontational approach first and foremost in this matter.

What do you think of this story?
  • Great (0%)
  • Interesting (0%)
  • Nothing (0%)
  • Sad (0%)
  • Angry (0%)
Print Friendly

 

We encourage commenting on our stories to give readers a chance to express their opinions; please refrain from vulgar language, insidious, seditious or slanderous remarks. While the comments here reflect the views of the readers, they are not necessarily that of Borneo Post Online. Borneo Post Online reserves the right not to publish or to remove comments that are offensive or volatile. Please read the Commenting Rules.

Affiliates

 

Supplement Downloads

Member of