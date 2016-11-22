SDGAWC women empowerment seminar inspires with real-life success stories

KUCHING: Sarawak Dayak Graduates Association Women’s Committee (SDGAWC) organised a Women Empowerment Seminar 2016 at Penview Hotel on Saturday (Nov 19) which was attended by nearly 200 participants from various NGOs and industries.

The objectives of the event were to strengthen knowledge on women’s rights and leadership and to encourage women’s participation in entrepreneurship and technology sustainability.

This event inspired participants with real life examples of success stories of women entrepreneurs who went from zero to heroine as women were advised to pursue what they love to do and keep believing in themselves.

SDGAWC chairperson Shella Georgina Beatrice in her welcoming speech thanked all speakers, Dr Angie Garet, Dr Charlie Dudang who spoke on behalf of Menut Intasin, Carolina Sandra Giang, Jamilah Shukri and Ranong Peru for their commitment to help women.

SDGAWC conveyed word of appreciation to all sponsors such as BOT Holdings, Swinburne University of Technology and other individual sponsors for their contribution and support toward the event.

Dr Dusit Jaul, president of SDGA and Noelle Morse, vice president of SDGA were also present.