Sibu Rejang Hospital donates to Hope Place

KUCHING: Hope Place Kuching (Hope) last Friday received a donation of 14 boxes of milk powder from Sibu Rejang Hospital for its ‘Charity Without Borders’ trip to Lusong Laku on Dec 9 to 11.

Dr Tang Sai Hang presented the donation on behalf of the hospital to Hope founder Kelvin Wan.

Wan, however, said they were still short of Ensure Milk (50 tins), Enercal milk (20 tins) and size XXL diapers needed for the disabled and elderly recipients registered with Hope.

As for food items, Hope was still short of chocolate beverage powder or Milo (150 packs), biscuits (150 boxes) and instant noodle (150 boxes), he added.

Hope Place is an NGO that distributes essential food items like rice, cooking oil, sugar, salt, biscuits, and noodles to the poor and less fortunate families.

“Many of these families or individuals barely earn enough to get through the month, hence many are grateful with the assistance of these basic necessities delivered to them.

For the families with children with special needs, or the elderly or disabled, they need milk powder, oat and diapers the most,” Wan said.

Hope carries out aid deliveries once every two months because there are many families in its recipients list. Currently it supports more than 150 families.

For more information, Hope can be reached at 013-5672775 from 8.30am to 12 noon and 2pm to 5pm on Mondays to Fridays.

Members of the public making cash donation are requested to obtain a receipt from the staff at Hope Place Kuching.

All cheques are payable to Persatuan Kebajikan Harapan Kuching, account number 5112-8900-1160 at Maybank.