Smallish job win good for Sarawak Cable

KUCHING: Analysts laud Sarawak Cable Bhd (Sarawak Cable) for being awarded a RM20.4 million contract from Shorefield Sdn Bhd for the Pan Borneo Highway utility package.

Hong Leong Investment Bank Bhd (HLIB Research) said the smallish job win is Sarawak Cable’s second contract announced for the year, estimating its year to date (YTD) job wins to stand at a meagre RM76 million.

“We estimate Sarawak Cable’s construction orderbook to now stand at RM702 million, down from RM929 million at the beginning of the year,” it said in a note yesterday.

“As a result of an aggressive burn rate coupled with lacklustre job wins, Sarawak Cable’s orderbook cover has contracted from 8.1 times a year ago to a thin 1.2 times currently.”

HLIB Research understood that this recent contract involves the supply of road guard rails for the Pan Borneo Highway. Apart from that, Sarawak Cable is also in negotiations to clinch a cable supply contract for the said highway.

“New cables are required for the relocation of existing ones that will be affected by the Pan Borneo Highway,” it added.

In September, Sarawak Energy received the approval from the State Government to proceed with the construction of the Baleh Dam with 1,285 megawatts (MW). With this job kicking off, SCable could be a potential beneficiary via the transmission line contracts.

The cable firm previously undertook the 500kV transmission line job from Mapai- Lachau-Todong in Sarawak. To note, Sarawak Energy is the second largest shareholder in Sarawak Cable with a 16.5 per cent stake.

“We do not see any unique risks with this job as structural steel contracts is are part of its usual business,” it added.

“Our opinion remains unchanged as YTD job wins are still within our FY16 orderbook replenishment assumption of RM250 million, maintaining a hold at a target price of RM1.30 per share.”

While Sarawak Cable is a beneficiary of Sarawak’s massive power generation expansion plan, HLIB Research remained cautious over its short term outlook due to its high net gearing and strong US dollar.