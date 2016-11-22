SRDC all set for Selangau Rafting Challenge

Selangau Rafting Challenge consists of a two-hour race via Mukah River to the Selangau bazaar from Rumah Linggi Lakom. SRCC will take up to 50 teams. Picture shows Lau testing one of the rafts which will be used in the rafting competition. Romanticise the rainforest in the land of rivers through rafting on Mukah River.

SIBU: Sibu Rural District Council (SRDC) is excited to be putting the final touches on the Selangau Rafting Challenge – the climax of the Selangau Festival this Dec 4 on the upper reaches of the Mukah River.

Speaking to The Borneo Post, its deputy chairman Robert Lau Hui Yew, who mooted the eco-adventure challenge to inject thrill and environmental awareness into their annual festival, said 26 bamboo rafts had been made by the folks of Rumah Linggi Lakom.

Rumah Linggi Lakom will also serve as the starting point for the river adventure before participants head down to the Selangau bazaar.

He said response has been overwhelming, and although the event was a fortnight away, there were already 20 teams registered.

“We are prepared to take up to 50 teams in this maiden rafting event. In the past, our council hosted only localised events like karaoke sessions, beauty contests, cultural food fairs and others. We now take on this challenge to experience the enchantment of the rainforest in our backyard – a great fun for nature lovers.”

He said he challenged his council’s committee in August to put on the event because he himself had been thrilled by the rafting event in Padawan – an event which has been successfully hosted for over a decade.

“There is much to offer by Selangau Festival. We are now taking the participants back to nature to celebrate Sarawak as a land of rivers.”

He said his council had coordinated the event with the authorities.

“Sarawak Rivers Board has travelled through the water stretch to give the green light. The medical staff of the Health Department will be there too to give medical attention to the participants who will also be wearing life jackets.”

Lau refuted the rumour of crocodiles, saying the reptiles had never been spotted in the area and the folks there had been active on the river.

For the sporting event, he said participants would take a land route to the 34-door Rumah Linggi Lakom for a night’s stay where they can immerse themselves in local culture before taking the two-hour journey down the river to the Selangau bazaar the next day.

Lau visited Rumah Linggi Lakom last week and was pleased with the preparation by the residents. He also checked on the bamboo rafts.

With the introduction of the sporting event by his council, Lau hoped rafting in Selangau would become popular and that after SRDC kick-starts the event, tour promoters and entrepreneurs would help to popularise it.

He said apart from the bamboo rafting competition, kayaking was also offered as a side event.

He said Mukah River with its geographical features and water flow held much potential for tourism.

“If it (the competition) is successful at the local community level, it will indeed provide opportunities to boost the economy of the community and Selangau as a whole.”

Added Lau: “I chose this river because when I looked at the map of SRDC’s jurisdiction, this is the longest waterway.”

Rumah Linggi Lakom was burned in 2008 and rebuilt in 2011.