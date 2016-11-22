State to implement balanced development budget — Adenan

SARAWAK is implementing a balanced development budget that gives equal emphasis to economic growth and the wellbeing of the community.

In line with this approach, Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Adenan Satem said his administration had identified the following four Key Result Areas (KRAs) as its priority – Enhancing quality of education and human capital, Sarawak as a sports powerhouse, Improving societal wellbeing, and Providing an excellent service delivery.

On the first KRA, he said it was important for the state to take necessary actions to improve its quality of education given that findings showed that it lagged behind states in Peninsular Malaysia in terms of education standard and human capital development.

“The UPSR Grade Average at 2.48 is below the National Grade Average of 2.27. The state is targeting to enhance the UPSR Grade Average to 2.3 from 2017,” he said when tabling the Supply (2017) Bill, 2016 in the august House yesterday.

Adenan also said Sarawak had been facing shortage of teachers and insufficient number of students enrolling in Science, Technical, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) courses and Technical Vocational Education Training (TVET) programmes.

Thus, it is imperative for the state government to embark on intervention programmes to address this gap, he pointed out.

“High on the education agenda and priority list for the state is developing high quality English instructors to improve delivery of programmes.

“Therefore, our next focus is to put Sarawak as the role model and subject expert in the teaching of English as a second language.”

Touching on the second KRA, he said the state government was committed to making Sarawak a sports powerhouse and eventually champion in Sukan Malaysia (Sukma) 2018.

Such goal could be achieved through greater effort in talent scouting, establishment of sport schools, assisting sports associations and developing quality coaching to produce international athletes, he added.

He believed that harmony and unity among the people of Sarawak could be further strengthened through sports.

To improve social wellbeing, Adenan said the state government would take steps to ensure public safety, considering that crime was still a primary concern among the society.

As one of the efforts, he said the state would activate 934 units of neighbourhood watch and establish 100 new ‘Skim Rondaan Sukarela’ (voluntary patrol scheme) next year.

He also mentioned that the state government was concerned with the increase of welfare recipients over the last five years.

“A sum of RM2 million will be allocated in 2017 to increase the economic status of 27,000 productive welfare recipients through customised micro-entrepreneur development programmes, skill development and job matching to increase self-reliance among the welfare recipients.”

On the last KRA, Adenan said the state remained committed to transforming the public service to be more people-centric and more productive through a talented workforce and efficiency in systems and processes.

“Other intervention programmes under the state’s KRAs initiatives include improving the delivery and performance of Rural Transformation Projects (RTPs), providing one-stop services for the rakyat, enhancing the ease of doing business, providing emergency services outside office hours and improving state public relations strategies.

“The initiatives as highlighted would be measured through the state scorecard, agencies scorecard and BN ADUNs’ scorecard and KPI.”