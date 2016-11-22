TM offers unmatched choices at Sarawak ICT Expo 2016

KUCHING: Telekom Malaysia Berhad (TM), will be stamping its presence as Malaysia’s Convergence Champion, bringing unlimited experiences, unmatched choices and unbeatable value to Kuching citizens with its service offerings at the Sarawak ICT Expo 2016 Kuching at CityOne Megamall here from Nov 25 to 27.

As the official telco partner for the expo, this is part of TM’s effort at increasing public awareness on the availability of UniFi services and bringing its products closer to customers, particularly in Kuching.

TM will be featuring both its UniFi Advance Plan that offers broadband speeds of 30Mbps and 50Mbps; and UniFi PRO Plan that offers 100Mbps, at the event. Both plans bring the best that TM has to offer to Malaysian home and business customers.

With UniFi Advance Plan, customers will enjoy speeds of up to 30Mbps, together with HyppTV packs of their choice, based on their preference. Customers can choose either from four (4) HyppTV value packs – HyppTV Aneka Pack which features the best, first and exclusive local content and Asian entertainment varieties; HyppTVVarnam Pack which brings the best movies and entertaining variety shows from Tamil and Hindi channels; HyppTV Ruby Pack which offers the best of Chinese entertainment programmes including blockbuster movie channels across generations from evergreen classics to the latest flicks; or HyppTV Jumbo Pack which bundles 42 channels featuring the best of world class entertainment, sports, kids, movies and news – providing wholesome viewing experience to the whole family!

UniFi PRO Plan for home customers provides broadband speed of 100Mbps together with a choice of the similar 4 increasingly popular HyppTV packs and UniFi BIZ PRO Plan offering 100Mbps with wide range of solutions designed for small to medium sized business customer needs.

Besides that, following TM’s collaboration with an Over-the-Top (OTT) video-on-demand (VOD) service provider iflix, all UniFi and Streamyx 4Mbps as well as 8Mbps customers will be able to enjoy 12 months complimentary access to iflix. Customers will also enjoy a 3-month complimentary access to unique variety of the latest Korean, Chinese, Bollywood, Tamil, Indonesian and Malaysian programmes via VIU freemium OTT service as a result of TM’s partnership with Vuclip, a PCCW media company.

At the Sarawak ICT Expo 2016 here which is organised by the Kuching Computer Business Association (KCBA), TM customers can also find out more about its loyalty programme – TM Rewards – which offers exciting items, cash vouchers and even rebate for TM bills that can be redeemed using their accumulated TM Rewards points.

Besides that, throughout the three-day exhibition, there will be counters for product consultations and demonstration as well as showcases of other TM’s latest offerings including TM WiFi.

To liven up the day, various activities have been lined up for the public to participate in, including free HyppStars Karaoke, HyppTV Cinema experience corner, mascot appearance and PS4 Gaming sessions.

For more information, visit www.tm.com.my.