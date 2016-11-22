Sarawak 

Two bruised as SUV skids and lands in Jalan Angsana roundabout

Several members of the public seen at the crash site to help flip back the SUV.

Several members of the public seen at the crash site to help flip back the SUV.

MIRI: A sport utility vehicle (SUV) skidded off the road before rolling a few metres into the midst of a roundabout near Jalan Angsana here yesterday afternoon.

Fortunately, the unidentified female driver and her daughter sustained only minor injuries in the 3.15pm incident. Both were rushed by relatives to hospital for medical attention.

Prior to the accident, the SUV was heading towards the city centre from Riam when the SUV went out of control and flipped before landing in the roundabout. The SUV came to rest on its side, with its front portion and roof dented.

What do you think of this story?
  • Great (0%)
  • Interesting (0%)
  • Nothing (0%)
  • Sad (0%)
  • Angry (0%)
Print Friendly

 

We encourage commenting on our stories to give readers a chance to express their opinions; please refrain from vulgar language, insidious, seditious or slanderous remarks. While the comments here reflect the views of the readers, they are not necessarily that of Borneo Post Online. Borneo Post Online reserves the right not to publish or to remove comments that are offensive or volatile. Please read the Commenting Rules.

Affiliates

 

Supplement Downloads

Member of