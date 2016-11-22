Vietnam: Zika on the rise in Ho Chi Minh City

HO CHI MINH CITY: Another 11 Zika cases have been detected in Ho Chi MinhCity, increasing the total number of cases in the city to 57, the southern city’s preventive medicine centre said, Sunday.

Vietnam News Agency (VNA) reports that two of the new cases are in Go Vap and Phu Nhuan districts, which hadn’t recorded any previous cases.

Fifteen of the 24 districts of Ho Chi Minh City have reported Zika infections.

Binh Thanh district continues to be a hotbed with 11 cases.

It is followed by District 2with 10 cases, and District 9, 12 and Tan Phu with six cases.

Nguyen Tri Dung, Director of the preventive medicine centre, said his centre hasn’t issued a travel warning to Zika-infected areas.

However, people, especially pregnant women, should avoid mosquito bites and kill mosquitoes and larvae to prevent dengue fever and Zika.

Regarding a Zika-infected woman who gave birth recently, the centre said her baby is healthy, without microcephaly, and did not contract the virus.

As she was infected with Zika in the 30th week of pregnancy, the possibility of mother-to-baby transmission was low, the centre said.

It also urged pregnant women, especially within the first three months of pregnancy, to take the recommended preventive measures. — Bernama