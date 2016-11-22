Wong not perturbed by anticipated deficit in state budget

CHIEF Minister Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Adenan Satem anticipates the proposed 2017 State Budget to have a deficit of RM385 million.

However, this does not worry Second Finance Minister Dato Sri Wong Soon Koh as he believes the deficit “is manageable”.

“I think it is manageable. I am confident that at the end of the day, we may generate surplus. We will see some surplus if we adopt prudent financial management,” he said when met by reporters after Adenan tabled the Supply (2017) Bill, 2016 at the State Legislative Assembly yesterday.

Wong recalled that the state recorded a surplus of RM175 million this year while last year it generated a surplus of RM966 million.

“In 2014, the anticipated budget surplus was RM3.051 billion because the oil price went up. In 2013, the tabled budget surplus was RM2.126 billion.”

Wong cited several reasons for the state to anticipate the deficit next year.

“Ringgit is weakening. Of course the revenue is low in view of the low petroleum price which used to be US$60 per barrel and it’s now only US$40 per barrel.

“It is difficult to do business now. And also due to low federal allocation, which is not enough.”

Adenan said this would be the first budget deficit for Sarawak after 14 consecutive years of strong track record of surpluses.

“The budget deficit for 2017 is on the basis of expected total revenue of RM5.321 billion against a total ordinary expenditure amounting to RM5.706 billion,” Adenan said.

He also said the state revenue had been on a declining trend since last year “significantly impacted by the falling of oil and gas prices and the weakening of Ringgit Malaysia.”

In the face of a weak global economy next year, he stressed that it is imperative that the state continue to have an expansionary fiscal policy to cushion the economic recessionary pressures.

“This is also to ensure continued development momentum in the state to support its much needed economic and rural development,” he said.

He also said the state government had taken steps to help improve disposable income and encourage more private consumption to sustain economic growth.

Among the measures were reducing electricity tariffs, land rents and assessment, he added.