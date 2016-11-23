1,950 premises audited for OSH compliance as of Sept 2016

SIBU: A total of 1,950 workplaces in various industrial sectors were audited by the Department of Occupational Safety and Health (DOSH) from January to September this year.

According to its state director Mohd Hatta Zakaria, some 1,601 improvement and prohibition notices were issued for non-compliance under the Occupational Safety and Health (OSH) Act 1994 and Factories and Machinery Act 1967.

“Fifty-seven compounds were issued to employers while 15 companies were brought to court for various offences,” he told The Borneo Post.

Meanwhile, some 118 small and medium enterprises (SMEs) were given assistance through the DOSH compliance support programme which aims to help companies build their OSH capabilities. A total of 224 construction sites were inspected, focussing on work at height, scaffolding erections and housekeeping.

“Companies with low compliance were the main focus while for construction sites, the department has developed more checklist tools so as to ensure that no matter related to construction safety will be left unattended. These initiatives ensured that the department could pinpoint the root of the problems and hence, significant reduction in accidents could be achieved.”

Concerning the Occupational Safety and Health Master Plan 2016-2020 or better known as OSHMP 2020 launched by the Prime Minister during the National Labour Day celebration this year, Mohd Hatta said it contained five main strategies based on efforts to increase the awareness, responsibility and commitment of all stakeholders towards occupational safety and health.

The five strategies were government leadership, strengthening OSH management in the workplace, OSH sharing and networking, mainstreaming industrial hygiene and OSH strategic alliances at international level, he added.

He pointed out that under Strategy Two of the Master Plan, the government through DOSH aimed to have more engagements with the top management of various industries.

“To date, a total of 50 employers have been summoned by the department to discuss in detail issues related to safety and health at their respective workplaces. Employers are required to present the implementation of OSH at the workplace, while the department will suggest improvements on their initiatives to ensure that they are in line with the national legal requirements and standards,” Mohd Hatta explained.

Adding on, he said the goal of holding these activities was to improve employers and employees’ OSH knowledge, skill and competencies. Mohd Hatta remained optimistic that with full participation and support from stakeholders, a safety and health-focussed work culture could be achieved.

“OSHMP 2020 targets the reduction of accident rates and death by 10 per cent, which is 2.53 accidents for every 1,000 workers and 4.36 deaths per 100,000 workers by the year 2020 (currently, the rates are 2.81 and 4.84 respectively).

“The importance of a healthy workforce is also a focus under this master plan. It aims to increase the number of reports of occupational disease and poisoning by 30 per cent compared to 2015 by the year 2020,” he said, later explaining that the department believed there was a tendency to underreport related incidences. To enhance safety and health at the workplace, the department has collaborated with several agencies such as the National Institute of Occupational Safety and Health (NIOSH), Social Security Organisation (Socso), Federation of Malaysian Manufacturers (FMM), Master Builders Association Malaysia (MBAM) and Sarawak Timber Industry Development Corporation (STIDC), Sarawak Timber Association (STA) and several other government agencies,” he added.