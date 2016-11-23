3 border points, ICQ complex proposed to ramp up security

SIBU: The construction of three border posts in the state has been proposed to tighten surveillance over the porous Sarawak-Kalimantan border to curb cross-border crimes and smuggling activities.

According to Deputy Home Minister Masir Kujat, the proposed border posts are at Lachau, Ulu Baram and Ulu Rajang, while an Immigration, Customs and Quarantine (ICQ) complex has been proposed for Serikin but subject to funding.

“We have to build border posts because we want to regulate the entry from the other side, but this will all depend on the availability of funds,” he told The Borneo Post on Monday.

Masir, who is Sri Aman MP, pointed out that the border post in Batu Lintang was already in existence but yet to have a proper building.

He said when the need arose in future, the proposed border post at Ulu Baram could be upgraded into an ICQ centre.

As for the ICQ complex in Lubok Antu, he said the facility was already in operation.

On a related matter, he said border security personnel were already stationed in Sarawak, only that the relevant agency had undergone a name change to Agensi Kawalan Sempadan Malaysia (Aksem).

“That is a new name; that one (border security personnel) already in place. Even if you look at Batu Lintang area, there are some General Operations Force (GOF) already guarding the border post; we will make use of whatever GOF personnel that we have as there is no new recruitment.

“We will just make use of existing GOF in the state or in the country.”

On Sunday, Masir visited the 10th Battalion GOF Camp at Lanang here which had one of its wooden barracks recently gutted by fire.

The Nov 5 blaze destroyed nine out of 10 units, leaving 37 people from seven GOF families homeless.

Masir also handed out a contribution of RM2,000 to each of the seven affected families from his ministry.

An allocation of RM200 million has been set aside under Budget 2017 to upgrade the decades-old Lanang Camp.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Tun Razak also recently approved RM20 million for the proposed construction of a new 60-unit quarters at the camp which would be used to build 40 to 50 units of new barracks.