403 illegals deported to Zamboanga

SANDAKAN: A total of 403 illegal immigrants were repatriated to Zamboanga, Philippines from Sandakan port yesterday.

According to National Security Council (NSC) secretary Datuk Rodzi Md Saad, out of the total, 299 are men, 141 women and 33 children, aged between one year to 66 years old.

The operation to repatriate the illegal immigrants involved those detained at Sibuga and Kota Kinabalu Temporary Detention Centres.

This repatriation brings the number of illegal immigrants deported to their home countries from January 1, to November 22, 2016 to 19,543 people.

The efforts to deport all these illegal immigrants are being continuously carried by NSC. The deportation process is conducted twice a week from Sandakan port and once a week from Tawau.

The deportation of illegal immigrants shows that State Government is serious in tackling the illegal immigrants issue.