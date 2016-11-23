4,800 websites blocked from 2015 to Sept this year — MCMC

FROM 2015 to the end of September this year, 4,800 websites were blocked for various offences under the law, said the Ministry of Communications and Multimedia.

In a written reply in the Dewan Rakyat yesterday, the ministry said some of the websites were blocked upon the request of the Royal Malaysia Police under the Common Gambling Houses Act 1953.

Replying to a question from Datuk Liang Teck Meng (BN-Simpang Renggam) who asked about the measures taken to censor websites, especially pornographic ones, the ministry said police had requested that 1,931 internet pornographic and gambling sites be blocked.

“At the same time, some sites were blocked upon the request of other enforcement agencies including the Health Ministry, the Ministry of Domestic Trade, Cooperatives and Consumerism, as well as Bank Negara Malaysia, and action was also taken against advertisements which contravened the law,” the ministry said.

The Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) had also taken steps to educate and increase awareness among consumers throughout the country on positive use of the internet and practising self-control.

According to the ministry’s statement, these steps included applications for parental control tools which could be set up with the cooperation of the internet service provider.

The ministry also answered a question from Ng Wei Aik (DAP-Tanjong) on whether devices which require a thumbprint of the owners or residents before entering a multi-storey building was against the Personal Data Protection Act 2010.

According to the ministry, this action did not contravene the act if the building management had obtained permission from the owners and residents.

The ministry through the Personal Data Protection Department had enforced the Personal Data Protection Act (Act 709) which is aimed at monitoring the processing of personal data for commercial transactions.

Under Act 709, personal data referred to any information involving commercial transactions which relating to the individual.

“Devices installed by the management which require thumbprints are one way to increase the security level in buildings,” the ministry said. — Bernama