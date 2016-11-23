‘Ability to speak many languages presents a multitude of benefits’ say multilingual Mirians

A Tadika Gemilang pupil proudly shows his work in a recent Mandarin examination. Audrey (second left) with her colleagues.

MIRI: Being able to speak at least another language other than one’s mother tongue is an ability that comes with many benefits, especially in today’s globalised era.

Several physiological studies have found that speaking two or more languages is a great asset to the cognitive process, indicating that the brains of bilingual people operate differently than those of the single-language speakers.

Many Mirians seem to acknowledge the benefits, as can be seen by rising number of children from diverse ethnic backgrounds being enrolled at schools where the medium of communications differs from their own languages.

Veronica Usun Jok was one of the children.

The Kenyah, who works as a technical administrator in Kuala Lumpur, went to the Chung Hua kindergarten and continued her primary education at SJK Chung Hua Pujut.

“I remember being confused and terrified on my first day at school. Communications-wise, it was a problem for me at first but as time went by, it became easy. Now, I speak Mandarin with my colleagues without any problem,” she said.

Twenty-two-year-old Myrra Addellya Likieng said she was among a handful of Bumiputera preschoolers at the Chinese kindergarten that she attended to and just like Veronica, she struggled at first.

“Learning other languages is difficult but I assure you that it is truly worthwhile – it has benefitted me so much up till today,” she added.

For Curtin University Sarawak student Jerome Baki Menyanggai, he would always be grateful to his parents for sending him to a Chinese school back when he was a small boy.

“I had plenty of friends – the Chinese and the Bumiputeras. I had no problem about the subjects being taught in Mandarin – it’s not that difficult. However, it was my own mischievousness that had slightly affected my grades, not the Chinese language,” the 24-year-old chuckled.

Jerome said being an athletic youth, he was at ease in communicating with other school athletes.

“I was a swimmer before I came to SMK Chung Hua, where there were a lot of swimmers. So we hung out a lot. I also got to play basketball with the best players,” he said.

Career-wise, being multi-lingual is crucial in certain industries where one needs to meet and entertain clients from diverse backgrounds, according to hotel executive Audrey Darlene Julius.

“Being able to speak Mandarin is very crucial in my line of work, as the hotel has many Chinese-speaking guests and clients – many of whom do not speak English.

“I believe that as far as the hospitality industry here is concerned, the majority of the frontliners speak fluent Chinese – these people are definitely in high demand nowadays.

“Having said this, I believe parents should encourage their children to learn other languages as a way to enhance their skills. It will definitely do their future good,” she said.

A recent research has shown that learning another languages is one of the most effective ways to increase one’s intelligence, as it keeps the mind sharp and buffers the brain against ageing.

In this respect, Tadika Gemilang headmistress Chai Kim Kui was happy to see the current trend of parents sending their children to multilingual kindergartens.

“Even at Tadika Gemilang, we currently have 12 Bumiputera students, and the teachers here can speak basic Mandarin.”

Chai believed that the children would grow up being culturally savvy if they mixed around with peers from other races beginning from early childhood education.

“I believe that they would become adults with better communications and problem-solving skills, than those who are monolingual,” she said.

A mother of a five-year-old boy, Zuhaila Johan, realised the importance of learning a second or third language nowadays – her own family is the reflection of such diversity.

He elder sister married a Chinese man and their children speak the standard and Sarawak Malay, English and Mandarin at home.

“My late paternal grandmother was a Chinese, but all my siblings do not speak the language – although we went to a Chinese kindergarten in Dalat (Sibu) years ago. Our parents did not send us to the Chinese primary school after that.

“I notice that most companies will look for that extra language proficiency during hiring. This is why I enrolled my son to a multilingual kindergarten early this year. As a mother, I want the best for him, and learning Mandarin is vital nowadays,” said Zuhaila.