Acryl: Upgrading of police facilities will have to wait

KUCHING: The need to upgrade and maintain police buildings will have to wait in light of the country’s current economic climate.

Federal Commercial Crime Investigation Department (CCID) director Datuk Acryl Sani Abdullah Sani said while there was a constant need to improve on the structural facilities of the force, current financial constraints meant those plans would have to wait.

“The need to upgrade is always there, but we are also aware that the country’s financial situation does not really allow us to proceed at the moment.

“It is always in our planning to improve the many district headquarters, police stations and personnel housing from time-to-time. These plans will be implemented once the financial situation is more favourable,”

he said following a working visit to the district police headquarters at Jalan Simpang Tiga here yesterday.

On his working visit, Acryl said it was a routine ‘check-and-balance’ annual activity to ensure the administration and management of district headquarters were carried out smoothly.

He said the five-day inspection, which began on Monday, would see Bukit Aman inspection teams visiting district headquarters and police stations in Padawan, Serian and Sri Aman.

“So far, the report from my men is that everything is in order. However, we will advise if there is anything that needs to be addressed to make sure there is no complacency.”

District police chief ACP Abang Ahmad Abang Julai and senior officers were on hand to welcome Acryl at the start of his visit prior to holding a closed-door briefing.